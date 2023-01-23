OBITUARY: Retha Jennings Johns

Retha Jennings Johns, age 97 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee died Friday, January 20, 2023, at Stones River Manor.

She was a native of Rutherford County and a daughter of the late Irvin Jennings and Mary Bennett Jennings.

She was also preceded in death by her husband, Dayton Johns; brothers, J.W. Jennings and Irvin Jennings; and two sisters, Willa Dean Jennings and Mary Elizabeth Jennings.

Survivors include her sons, James Dayton Johns and wife Brenda of Willow Spring, NC, Larry Wayne Johns and wife Billie of Rockvale, George Thomas Johns and wife Janice of Smyrna, and Randal Irvin Johns and wife Cathy of Murfreesboro; twelve grandchildren; fifteen great-grandchildren; and a host of other loving family and friends.

Mrs. Johns was a 1943 graduate of Murfreesboro Central High School and a member of the Bethlehem Church of Christ.

Visitation was Sunday, January 22, 2023 from 2:00 pm until 5:00 pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral services will be 10:00 am Monday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel with Mike Gann officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery with family serving as pallbearers.

An online guestbook is available for the Johns family at www.woodfinchapel.com.

