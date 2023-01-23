OBITUARY: Mark Neely Barrett

Mark Neely Barrett, aka Paw-Paw, age 62, passed away on Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at Williamson Medical Center.

He was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County and worked as a carpenter. He will be remembered for his generous heart, hilarious testing jokes, willingness to help wherever he could and the love he had for his family. Being Paw-Paw was his pride and joy.

Mark was preceded in death by his parents, James Barrett Sr. and Bobbie Jean Neely Barrett; and brother, Timmy Barrett.

He is survived by his wife, Rebecca Martin Barrett; sons, Dustin (Erica) Colby and Joseph Griggs; brothers, Jim Barrett, Bill Barrett, Mickey Barrett, Bryan Barrett; and grandchildren, Kaden Colby, Eli Leathers, Kali Colby, Karsen Colby and Danny Lee Griggs.

Visitation was 5:00-8:00 PM, Saturday, January 21, 2023 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

