OBITUARY: Carolyn Carter Miller

Carolyn Carter Miller, age 76 of Christiana, Tennessee passed away on Friday, January 20, 2023.

She was born in Christiana to the late William Arnold Carter and Edith Singleton Carter.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother, Robert A. Carter.

Mrs. Miller was a teacher with the Warren and Rutherford County School Systems for over 30 years. She loved all of her students and it was her passion that they learned and were provided for. She was known to often provide breakfast for them, saying “You can’t learn anything if you’re hungry!”

After retiring from teaching, she opened her Tea Room and Event Venue, Patch Manor, in Manchester, TN. She catered events across Middle Tennessee for many years and loved to provide for others. She cooked out of love, and her delicious meals were a true testament to that.

Mrs. Miller is survived by her husband of 57 years, Neal Miller; son, Patrick Miller and wife Shana; grandsons, Walter and Cooper Miller; siblings, Bryant “Bucky” Carter and Edith Janelle Wells and husband Perry; and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation with the Miller family will be Sunday, January 22, 2023 from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral service will be Monday, January 23, 2023 at 1:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel with Brian Harrell and Jimmy Sorrells officiating. Burial will follow at Shelton Cemetery. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mrs. Miller’s memory to the Isaiah 117 House of Rutherford County, 116 Indian Park Drive, Murfreesboro, TN 37128, or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, www.stjude.org/donate.

