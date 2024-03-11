OBITUARY: Regina Cowan Shew

Regina Cowan Shew, aged 64, of Murfreesboro, TN, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 8, 2024.

A native of Rutherford County, she was the cherished daughter of the late Clifton A. Cowan and Jimmie Smith Cowan.

Mrs. Shew leaves behind her beloved husband of 38 years, Michael Budd Shew; her devoted children, Aaron Shew (Natalie) of Fayetteville, AR, Josh Shew (Kate) and Caleb Shew with his fiancée Lori Lara, both of Murfreesboro, TN, and Julie Burnum (Thomas) of Fayetteville, TN; her grandchildren, Lane and Ethan Burnum, Kailyn, Sarah Kate, and Luke Shew of Murfreesboro, TN, and Oliver Shew of Fayetteville, AR; and her brother, Roger Cowan (Connie) of Murfreesboro, TN.

Friends and family are invited to gather for visitation from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Sunday, March 10, 2024 at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. A celebration of Regina’s life will be held at 10:00 AM on Monday, March 11, 2024 at the same location, with Ben Curtis coordinating the service. Flowers may be sent to Woodfin Memorial Chapel or contributions in memory of Regina may be made to a charity of your choosing.

For 33 years, Regina worked alongside her mother at Ruby’s Dress Shop on the Murfreesboro Square, leaving a lasting legacy of dedication and service to the Murfreesboro community. An avid gardener and animal lover, Regina was also a deeply loved wife, mother, daughter, sister, and friend who dedicated her later years to traveling the world and spending quality time with her family.

To share memories and condolences, please visit the online guestbook at www.woodfinchapel.com. Woodfin Memorial Chapel is honored to serve the Shew family. For further information, please contact 615-893-5151.

