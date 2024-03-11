New Music this Week- March 11, 2024

4 Dillon James

California-born country firebrand Dillon James is a rolling stone with his new track, “My Shadow,” out now. A shoot-it-straight anthem for a maverick marking his own path, Dillon co-penned the song alongside Marty James, Matthew Joseph Geroux, and Frank Romano, with Paul Sikes as producer.

“This song is a testament to the obstacles that I’ve faced in my life,” said James. “For me, it’s about keeping the faith and believing in yourself when you feel most alone. If you can do that, you never truly are.”

Take a listen here.