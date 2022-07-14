OBITUARY: Raymond Clifton Smith

Raymond Clifton Smith, age 82, of Murfreesboro Tennessee passed away on July 13, 2022, after a short spell with cancer.

He was a son, brother, husband, father, father-in-law, uncle and friend to so many. A lifelong resident of Tennessee, Raymond was born in Spencer and lived in Memphis and Murfreesboro. He spent a brief time in the Army and worked as a bricklayer for many years.

An avid traveler, his keen sense of humor, willingness to pitch in and lend a hand, and his tendency toward being a free-thinker, made him friends wherever he went. In recent years, when he was not at home or on the road traveling, he passed his time on his farm in Van Buren County.

He is survived by his wife of 57 years and his daughter.

In lieu of flowers, please play your favorite song, take a stroll through nature, or make a donation to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or any non-profit organization that helps animals.

Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 S. Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422 Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/