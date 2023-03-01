OBITUARY: Peggy Whitworth

Peggy Whitworth, age 90 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away at home on Monday, February 27, 2023.

She was born in Rutherford County to the late Frank Edmonds and Mora Sanford Edmonds.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Gentry Whitworth, Sr.; son, Thomas Gentry Whitworth, Jr., brother, Vernon Edmonds; and sister Dorothy Gilliland.

Mrs. Whitworth is survived by her daughters, Debbie Webb and husband Billy and Rhonda Barrett and husband Danny; grandchildren, Terri Whitworth, Eric Barrett and wife Melissa, Allison Davidson and husband Jay, Kyle Webb and wife Marissa, and Megan Webb; great-grandchildren, Michal Davidson, Aaron Davidson, Connor Barrett, and Kaitlyn Barrett; and sister-in-law, Cheryl Edmonds.

Mrs. Whitworth was a long-time member of Science Hill Church of Christ.

Visitation with the Whitworth family will be Friday, March 3, 2023 from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel with funeral service beginning at 12:00 PM. Billy Webb will officiate. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens. Grandson and great-grandsons will serve as pallbearers. Members of Science Hill Church of Christ will serve as honorary pallbearers. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

