OBITUARY: Jeanette Glover Brandenburg

Jeanette Glover Brandenburg, age 87 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, February 25, 2023.

A native of Lauderdale County, AL, she was the daughter of the late James Thomas Glover, Sr., and Tilda Lorene Smith Glover.

Mrs. Brandenburg was a US Air Force veteran and a member of Northfield Boulevard Church of Christ.

Mrs. Brandenburg was also preceded in death by several brothers and sisters.

Mrs. Brandenburg is survived by her husband of 66 years, Paul Brandenburg; son, Mark Brandenburg and his wife Shannon of Nashville, TN; daughters, Patti Rosson of Woodbury, TN, and Paula Henken of New Braunfels, TX; brother, Jackie Glover of Killen, AL; sister, Louise Thigpen of Florence, AL; eight grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM Thursday, March 2, 2023, at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. A funeral service will be held at 4:00 PM following the visitation with Bro. David Bunting officiating. Another visitation will be held Friday, March 3, 2023 from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM at Greenhill Funeral Home in Florence, AL with a funeral service to follow at 4:00 PM with her son, Pastor Mark Brandenburg officiating.

An online guestbook for the Brandenburg family is available at www.woodfinchapel.com.

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/