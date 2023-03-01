OBITUARY: Daniel Edward Hartley Sr.

Daniel Edward Hartley Sr, age 71, passed away on Saturday, February 25, 2023 at his residence.

Dan was a bus driver and contractor with Rutherford County Schools for over 30 years. Dan was a member of the Pentecostal Church.

Dan was preceded in death by his parents, W. A. Hartley and Nettie Bell Bush Hartley; sister, Martha Wilcher; brother, James Allen Hartley; nephews, David Tittle and Jeffrey Tittle; and granddaughter, Elivia Hartley.

Dan is survived by Marian Mears Crider, the mother of his children, sons, Danny (Melanie) Hartley Jr, William (Marisa) Hartley and Michael Hartley; daughters, Carolyn (Tim) Rankins and Shelia (Shelton) Wasilewsky; sister, Ruth Ann Gristy; grandchildren, Logan Walker, Megan Bryant, Matthew Walker, Destiny Chapman, Daniel Hartley III, Will Hartley, Jacob Hartley, Brian Hartley, Lee Hillis, Ronnie Davis, Katie Davis, Victoria and Ragan Wasilewsky; and ten great-grandchildren.

Visitation with the family will be from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at Jennings & Ayers. The chapel service will follow at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at Jennings & Ayers with Rev. Yram Lopez officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

