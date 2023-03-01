OBITUARY: Mark Costello

Mr. Mark Costello, age 68, of Smyrna, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, February 25, 2023.

He was born in Springfield, MA to the late John J. and Jean Kierstead Costello.

Mr. Costello retired as an underground cable splicer from PSE&G where he worked his entire career. He was involved with IBEW Local 94 in Moorestown, NJ.

Mr. Costello enjoyed his time at the Elks Lodge in Mount Holly, NJ before moving to Tennessee. He was an avid Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Phillies fan. He enjoyed playing Trivial Pursuit and spending time with his friends.

Mr. Costello is survived by his wife of 43 years, Laura Costello; daughters, Lindsay Morrissey and her husband James and Kimberly Music and her husband Mehdin; grandchildren, Carson Music, Mark Morrissey, Sean Morrissey, and Owen Music; siblings, Mary Miller and her husband Fred and John Costello and his wife Liz; many nieces and nephews; and a host of family and friends in New Jersey.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

