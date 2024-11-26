OBITUARY: Ollie C. Melton Jr.

Ollie C. Melton, Jr., age 75, of Murfreesboro passed away Sunday, November 24, 2024 at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. He was born on January 11, 1949 to his parents, the late Ollie C. Melton, Sr. & Bertie Parsley Melton in Cannon County.

He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Barbara Bell Melton of Murfreesboro; Children, Mark (Mary) Melton of Manchester & Stacey Early of Lebanon; Grandchildren, Jessie Melton, Caleb Early, Andrew Early, & Samuel Early; Siblings, Ann Warren & Illeon Ferrell, both of Woodbury and Jimmy (Judy) Melton of Murfreesboro. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Mark, Joe, Agnes, Nancy, & Mae Helen.

Mr. Melton was a veteran of Vietnam where he served in the Army. He was a member of the River Rock Baptist Church and a machinist with Greer Stop Nut for 36 years. He loved spending time with his dog and doing yard work.

Funeral Services will be at 1 PM Tuesday, November 26, 2024 in the Chapel of Woodbury Funeral Home with Bro. Don Herron officiating. Interment will follow at Gunter Grizzle Cemetery. His family will receive friends for the visitation from 10 AM until 12 Noon Tuesday at Woodbury Funeral Home.