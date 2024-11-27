Man Sentenced to 41 Years for Crime Spree in Murfreesboro and Franklin

November 26, 2024 – Joshua Hallmon, 29, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, was sentenced today to 41 years in federal prison, announced Acting United States Attorney Thomas J. Jaworski for the Middle District of Tennessee. Hallmon was convicted by a federal jury in August 2023, on all 12 counts he faced for a string of violent crimes he committed in Murfreesboro and Franklin.

Hallmon and two co-defendants, Charles Melvin Walker and Walter Lee Williams, were charged by a federal grand jury in May 2021 with multiple counts of Hobbs Act robbery, carjacking, kidnapping, and using a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence. Additionally, Hallmon was charged with being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm. Prior to trial, Walker and Williams both pleaded guilty to all charges against them. Walker and Williams were sentenced last year, with each receiving sentences of 16 years in federal prison.

The charges in this case related to a crime spree that spanned from July 6 to July 27, 2020, involving the armed robberies of Twice Daily and Mapco gas stations in Murfreesboro on July 6 and July 23, 2020. Then, on the night of July 26-27, 2020, Hallmon and his two co-defendants committed an armed carjacking and kidnapping in Murfreesboro, attempted to commit a second armed carjacking in Franklin, and committed a third armed carjacking and kidnapping in Murfreesboro in which Williams shot the victim in the face.

“The defendant committed senseless and violent crimes against people apparently chosen at random. Today’s sentence keeps the community safe from the defendant for over four decades,” said Acting United States Attorney Thomas J. Jaworski. “I commend our prosecutors and law enforcement partners for their work on this highly important case.”

This case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; the Murfreesboro Police Department; the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office; the Smyrna Police Department; the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department; the Franklin Police Department; and the Tennessee Highway Patrol. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Chris Suedekum and Rachel Stephens prosecuted the case.

Source: U.S. Attorney’s Office, Middle District of Tennessee

