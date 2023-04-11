OBITUARY: Nina Lowe Dabney

Nina Lowe Dabney, age 72, passed away Thursday, April 6, 2023.

She was the daughter of the late Neri “Tad” Lowe and Sara Steagall Lowe.

She is survived by her daughters, Sally Swoape, Jeniver Boyer and her husband Michel; five grandchildren; brother, Dana Lowe; and many other family and friends.

Nina obtained an associate degree from Martin Methodist College. She then was a stay at home mom until she began working for the United States Postal Service as a mail carrier until her retirement. She was an avid reader, painter, and enjoyed her word searches. She was a beloved mother, grandmother, sister, cousin, and friend.

Visitation with the family was Sunday, April 9, 2023 at Woodfin Memorial Chapel from 4:00-8:00 PM. Funeral services were Monday, April 10, 2023 at Woodfin Memorial Chapel at 12:00 PM. Graveside will follow at Steagall Cemetery on Whitus Road in Rockvale, TN at 2:00 PM. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

Memorial donations may be made to Adams Memorial Library, 212 College Street, Woodbury, TN 37190.

