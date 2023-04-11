OBITUARY: Matthew ‘Scott’ Anderson

Matthew “Scott” Anderson, age 43, of Smyrna, TN passed away at his home on April 7th, 2023, surrounded by his family.

Scott was born on April 12th, 1979, in Nashville, TN, to parents Kenneth “Wayne” and Randee Anderson.

Scott was a member of Eagles Scouts. He attended and was a deacon at Smyrna Church of Christ. He was a graduate of UT Martin and also had his masters in Criminal Justice. As a profession, Scott worked in retail.

Scott is survived by his parents, Wayne and Randee Anderson; his son, Parker Ray Anderson; his daughter, Ava Lynn Anderson; and Tracey Anderson; his sister, Karen Anderson; his brother, Patrick Anderson; and a number of nieces, nephews, aunts, and uncles.

A visitation was held for family and friends on Monday, April 10th, 2023 from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Smyrna, Church of Christ. on Tuesday, April 11th, 2023 there will be a brief visitation from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM with the funeral service beginning at 11:00 AM at Smyrna, Church of Christ. Burial will follow at Hermitage Memorial Gardens at approximately 1:00 PM in Old Hickory, TN.

A special thanks to Tim Lavender and Rob Hartman for their assistance in officiating the service.

