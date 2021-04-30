Nicholas John Wech, 31, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away on Sunday April 25, 2021. Nick was a caring, friendly, and encouraging young man. He enjoyed meeting new people and he was very active in many areas at Third Baptist Church. He had a passion for helping others feel welcome and connected. Nicholas was a devoted and loving husband and Daddy. He is survived by his loving wife Amanda Marie Wech, his bright and friendly son Matthias J. Wech and their soon-to-be second child Amanda will bring into the world this fall. Nicholas is survived by his father John M. Wech of Knoxville, TN. His mother Diana L. Wech passed away 2 months ago. Nicholas is also survived by his brother Nathanial W. Wech and his wife Alexa of Murfreesboro, TN.

The family will receive friends from 4:00pm to 6:00pm Monday, May 3, 2021 at Third Baptist Church (410 W. McKnight Dr, Murfreesboro, TN 37129); immediately followed by A Celebration of Life Service officiated by Pastor Duane Geib.

In Lieu of flowers, please consider donations to: Huntington’s Disease Society of America (505 8th. Ave. Suite 902, New York, NY 10018).

An online guestbook for the Wech family is available at www.woodfinchapel.com.