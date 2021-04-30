Burnice “Bernie” Faye Billingsley, Age 82, of Lascassas, TN, passed away Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at his home.

Bernie is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Frances Billingsley; daughters, Suzy Smith (Bruce) of Taft and Mary Billingsley of Lascassas; grandchildren, Jessica Hamm (Elliot) of Hohenwald, Zachary Smith and Cristina Smith of Taft, and Elizabeth Hughes (Dalton) of Lascassas; great grandchildren, Lily Hamm, Bella Hamm, Wyatt Hughes, Charleigh-Ann Hughes, and Raeanna-Mae Hughes; Brother Shirley Ray Billingsley of Cookeville, and several nieces and nephews.

Bernie is preceded in death by his parents, John Billingsley and Martha Beulah White Billingsley; a sister Kathleen Cowan, and brothers, Ralph Billingsley, and Dewey Billingsley.

Bernie held a Doctorate in Pharmacy as well as Law, he worked primarily as a Pharmacist and did a little legal work on the side.

Bernie’s wishes were to be cremated and his ashes will be laid to rest at White Cemetery in Cookeville, TN.

To send a flower arrangement or to plant trees in memory of Burnice Fay Billingsley, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.