Burnice Fay Billingsley

Burnice “Bernie” Faye Billingsley, Age 82, of Lascassas, TN, passed away Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at his home.

Bernie is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Frances Billingsley; daughters, Suzy Smith (Bruce) of Taft and Mary Billingsley of Lascassas; grandchildren, Jessica Hamm (Elliot) of Hohenwald, Zachary Smith and Cristina Smith of Taft, and Elizabeth Hughes (Dalton) of Lascassas; great grandchildren, Lily Hamm, Bella Hamm, Wyatt Hughes, Charleigh-Ann Hughes, and Raeanna-Mae Hughes; Brother Shirley Ray Billingsley of Cookeville, and several nieces and nephews.

Bernie is preceded in death by his parents, John Billingsley and Martha Beulah White Billingsley; a sister Kathleen Cowan, and brothers, Ralph Billingsley, and Dewey Billingsley.

Bernie held a Doctorate in Pharmacy as well as Law, he worked primarily as a Pharmacist and did a little legal work on the side.

Bernie’s wishes were to be cremated and his ashes will be laid to rest at White Cemetery in Cookeville, TN.

