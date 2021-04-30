The Tennessee Titans are adding a weapon to their secondary: Virginia Tech CB Caleb Farley

The Titans selected Farley with the 22nd pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, putting him in line to join Kristian Fulton and Janoris Jenkins as the Titans’ starting cornerbacks.

Farley is a really talented corner. In his January big board, Dane Brugler of The Athletic listed him as the tenth best player in the draft.

However, Farley has fallen down teams’ and analysts’ draft boards over the last few months due to some medical concerns. Farley has a lingering back issue that prevented him from working out at his Pro Day.

Click here for the full story