Harold Vaughn, 81, received his heavenly reward on Wednesday, April 28, 2021. He was born on September 24, 1939, to Jesse Willard Vaughn and Nellie Gertrude Higdon Vaughn, who preceded him in death. Brothers Melvin Lee Vaughn and Harry Ray Vaughn also preceded him in death. Brother, Jesse Willard Vaughn, Jr. and sisters Ernestine Jones and Pauline Douglas survive him.

Harold joined the army where he spent time in Albuquerque, NM where he met his wife, Vivian Mae Hill Vaughn, who preceded him in death on January 1, 2008. Harold and Vivian raised three children who survive him – Donna Vaughn, Tammy Beasley and Johnny Vaughn (wife, Melissa McCulley Vaughn).

Harold was blessed with three grandchildren — Christopher Beasley (and his dad, Mike), Hunter Vaughn and Hannah Vaughn — all of whom were/are involved in school sports from the third grade through high school. Attending every game he was able was a major highlight of his life.

Harold attended and was a member of Jefferson Pike Church of Christ and then Highland Heights Church of Christ all his life. Harold worked for Baird Ward/Arcata Graphics after graduation from Smyrna High School in 1958 until he joined the army. Upon his discharge from the army, he returned to Baird Ward where he worked as a printer until his retirement from corporate work.

Being raised on a farm, Harold was no stranger to hard work. In addition to his three days a week employment with Baird Ward, he, his father and brother also built homes in many subdivisions throughout Rutherford County. His son, several nephews and Michael Beasley often joined the family business. Harold was honored to be able to build a home for each of his children – donating the cost of his labor. He enjoyed buying real estate and building commercial and residential buildings to rent. His retirement from Baird Ward and eventually home building was spent managing his rental property. Until he reached the age where he accepted it was no longer safe for him to get up on the roof of a building, he completed most repairs and maintenance himself.

In addition to his rental properties Harold stayed busy working in his yard and walking to stay physically healthy. He loved to wave to neighbors as they passed by. Following a stroke in June, 2016, Harold moved to Adams Place Assisted Living where he was known for walking the grounds two to three times a day. A second and third stroke, in addition to dementia, prompted Harold’s move to Traditions of Smyrna Memory Care Facility in August, 2019.

The family would like to thank every health care provider, kitchen and administrative staff from both Adams Place and Traditions of Smyrna for the love and care provided to both Harold and his family. Walking into the facility and being called by name and being told stories about “Mr. Harold” by everyone from the receptionist/concierge, to the kitchen staff, to those who helped with every physical and mental need Harold had, is an incredible blessing to those concerned that no one can care for our loved one the way we do. Thank you so much for meaning more to him than we could have imagined possible. Thank you for loving him and blessing us with proof of that love.

Visitation with the family will be at Highland Heights Church of Christ, 785 S Lowry Street, Smyrna, TN 37167, Saturday, May 1, 2021, from 2:00 pm until time of service at 7:00 pm. Wayne Cornwell, Minister, will officiate. Burial will take place on Monday, May 3, 2021 at Roselawn Cemetery, 5350 NW Broad St; Murfreesboro, TN 37129 at 11:00 am with Wayne Cornwell and Jimmy Carver officiating. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Harold’s honor to Middle Tennessee Christian School, the benevolence fund at Highland Heights Church of Christ or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

