Nathaniel Washington “Wash” Powers, Jr., age 98 of Murfreesboro, TN, passed away Wednesday, January 1, 2020. A native of Rutherford County, he was the son of the late Nathaniel Washington Powers, Sr. and Lela Belle Brannon Powers. Mr. Powers was also preceded in death by his first wife, Ruby Lee Gillespie Powers, and by his second wife, Gladys Woodley Powers; his brothers, Eron Powers, and Gerald Powers, Sr.; sisters, Thelma Wood, Pauline Ward, Lela Mai Nance, and Lucille Hayes.

Mr. Powers is survived by his daughter, Donna Powers Woods and her husband James of Oak Ridge, TN; and several nephews and nieces.

Visitation will be Sunday from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral service will be 2:00 PM Sunday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel with Brother Joe Roberts officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Mr. Powers was a faithful member of North Boulevard Church of Christ and a sales representative with AVCO and retired from the Singer Corporation.

