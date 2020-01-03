La Vergne Officers are looking for two teenagers who stole a car at gunpoint this morning.

The victim went out to start her car this morning on Bill Stewart Boulevard and noticed two teenagers acting suspiciously before going back inside. When she came back outside around 8:15 a.m. the suspects were in her car. She ran to the car window to try and get them to exit the vehicle when one of them produced a handgun and pointed it at her. They fled the scene in her grey Honda Pilot.

The teenagers were described as being 14 or 15 years old and between 5’7 and 5’9. La Vergne Police have issued a BOLO to Metro Nashville Police and other surrounding areas.

Anyone with information is asked to call La Vergne Police at 615-793-7744 or Rutherford County Crime Stoppers at 615-893-STOP (7867).

