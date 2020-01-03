Mr. Allen Thomas Baxter, age 69, of Murfreesboro, TN went to be with the Lord Wednesday, January 1, 2020.

He was born in Rutherford Co., TN to the late William Ray and Susie Emma Alcorn Baxter. Mr. Baxter was a 1968 graduate of Kittrell High School. He owned and operated Baxter Construction for 50 years. Mr. Baxter was known for his masonry and stone work. He was a faithful member of Eagle Christian Church. Mr. Baxter enjoyed playing gospel music on guitar and tinkering in his garage.

Mr. Baxter is survived by his children, Aaron Baxter and his wife Rhonda, Adam Baxter and his wife Esther, Anna Crowe and her husband Bryan, and Andrew Baxter and his wife Ruth; nine grandchildren, Caleb, Emma, Ariana, Kaylee, Malachi, Molly, Micah, Megan, and Rylie; siblings, Benny Baxter and Linda Jones and her husband Jessie; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 39 years, Billie Baxter, and a brother, Lonnie Baxter.

Visitation with the family will be Saturday, January 4, 2020 from 4:00pm until 7:00pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral services will be held Sunday, January 5, 2020 at 12:00noon at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Pastor James Tidwell will officiate. Burial will take place in Coleman Cemetery.