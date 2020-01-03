City of La Vergne now accepting credit, debit cards for Property Tax payments

With the New Year comes a new way for La Vergne residents to pay their property taxes.

Property owners can now use a debit or credit card when making their property tax payments. The Tax Department will accept all Visa, Mastercard and Discover cards. There is a convenience fee that comes with using a debit or credit card to pay property taxes. Card payments come with a 2.95% convenience fee and there is a $2.95 fee for using an e-check.

Payments can be made over the phone or online at https://ipn2.paymentus.com/rotp/clvp. To pay online you will need to have the account number and exact amount due for the property in addition to the card number, expiration date and security code. The property tax account number can be found on courtesy bills that were sent out in October. Residents can also contact Tax Department Specialist Becci Steed to get account numbers by calling (615) 793-3388 or by emailing bsteed@lavergnetn.gov.

Property taxes are due by February 29, 2020. Payments will be accepted through Monday, March 2 without any late fees because the due date falls on a weekend. Taxes paid after that date will be charged 1.5% interest each month they are late. Taxes can also be paid by cash, check or money order at City Hall, located at La Vergne City Hall, 5093 Murfreesboro Road, La Vergne, TN 37086. Checks and money orders may be left in the drop box to the left of City Hall’s back entrance.

The tax rate is currently $0.71 per $100 of assessed value. Courtesy property tax bills were sent the first week of October. Some residents may qualify for the 2019 Property Tax Relief Program. There is also a new tax freeze is available to La Vergne’s senior residents for their 2019 property taxes. All tax freeze applications must be submitted through the Rutherford County Trustee’s Office. For questions call (615) 898-7705. All applications must be submitted before April 5, 2020 to qualify for the 2019 tax freeze.