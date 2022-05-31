Nathaniel Cole Johnson passed away on Monday, May 23, 2022, he was 11 years old.

He is survived by his parents, Michael Johnson and his wife Olivia, Victoria Hirtzer Tetuan and her husband Jared; brother, Westin Johnson; sister, Chloe Johnson; grandparents, Jean and Eddie Macon, James Johnson, Doni Mayo and husband David Hodge, Rodney and Kelly Hirtzer, Scott and Jelaine Nodine; great grandparents, Sharon Hirtzer, Carolyn Bowman, and Ralph Barton; uncles, David Johnson, Clint Hirtzer and his wife Jenna, and Collier Nodine; aunts, Carrie Macon and her husband Jeremy Walker; Kate and Casey Eaves, Katie Macon, Natalie Macon, and Kaylynn Macon; cousins, Liam and Sadie Johnson, Luke and Oliver Eaves; his Tetuan and PCA families; and several other family and friends.

Cole was a smart, compassionate, and outgoing young man. He had a wonderful sense of humor and a sweet smile. He loved and excelled at school and thoroughly enjoyed learning new things. Baseball, School Choir Ensemble, dressing up and Legos were among some of his favorite things. Cole had a gentle and kind spirit. His love for others was only surpassed by his love for his Savior. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Visitation with the family will be Tuesday, May 31, 2022 from 4:00-8:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. https://www.woodfinchapel.com Funeral service will be Wednesday, June 1, 2022 at 10:00 AM at World Outreach Church. Burial will follow at Coleman Cemetery on Woodbury Pike.

In lieu of flowers please consider donating to The Journey Home in Murfreesboro TN at lovegodservepeople.org. Cole was always thinking of ways to help those in need. Donations in Cole’s name will support housing programs for children.

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/