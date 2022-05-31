Homicide detectives have identified a 20-year-old Nashville man as one of the suspected gunmen in the May 11th murder of Nicholas Spivey in the parking lot of Valley Ridge Apartments on Harding Pike, where Spivey lived.

An arrest warrant has been issued charging James Marques Smith with criminal homicide. Efforts to locate him over the past several days have been unsuccessful. He is considered to be armed. Anyone seeing Smith or knowing his whereabouts is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

The investigation, led by Detective Phil Klarer, shows that Spivey, 20, and two other men, one of them alleged to be Smith, were taking part in a prearranged meeting when the gunfire took place. Spivey approached their silver sedan when one of them got out, opened the trunk and retrieved a gun. One of the suspects and Spivey then began fighting after which both men shot him. The two then fled the parking lot. The silver sedan, which had been stolen, was found abandoned the following day in East Nashville and was impounded.

Robbery is believed to be the motive in that, at the time he was shot, Spivey was carrying more than $3,200 cash.