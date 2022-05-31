Mrs. La Talatham, age 82, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away Friday, May 27, 2022 at her home with her family by her side.

Mrs. Talatham was born in Laos to the late Khanha and Chanpang Talatham. She was a homemaker to her family and a member of Wat Lao Buddharam Temple.

Mrs. Talatham is survived by her children, Somchit Kernkeo, Somsanit Talatham, Somchan Fournier, Khamphan Talatham, Cindy Fellows, Khamphou Talatham, Amy Geopfert, Tick Talatham, and Kim Phanphilathip; 21 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Pong Punyathong.

Visitation with the family will be Thursday, June 2, 2022 from 2:00 pm until 4:00 pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral services will be held Friday, June 3, 2022 at 2:00 pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

