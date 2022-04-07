Mr. Miles Jeffrey Tate of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Monday, April 4, 2022, he was 62 years old.

Born on September 23, 1959, Miles spent his childhood in his hometown of McMinnville, TN. He moved to Murfreesboro to attend MTSU and graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in 1984. It was also there that he met and ultimately married the love of his life, Melinda, with whom he enjoyed a rich life of love and adventure for over 41 years.

Together, they raised two children, a son Nicholas and daughter Natalie. Affectionately known as “Pops” within his immediate family, Miles enjoyed nothing more than being an active grandfather to his five grandchildren – Tate, Anna, Andrew, Ruby, and Charlotte.

To know Miles throughout his life was to be in the orbit of his competitive spirit. Whether it be a family-night board game, a city championship tennis match, or besting a local newspaper sportswriter, he was always up for a challenge. And while his passion to compete drove him, ensuring the fairness of any situation was his most special gift.

Humbly social, Miles was a man who defined integrity by simply doing what he committed to do, no matter the size of the task. He found as much joy in picking up litter on Shady Lane, his favorite neighboring street, as he did training for and completing the Boston Marathon four times. As is the case with many champions, his greatest competition was always himself. Time and time again, he continued to find and become a better version of the man he was in each season of his life.

There is no better way to remember Miles than by associating his name with his hobby-turned-passion. Running. In addition to successfully completing an amazing 50 full marathons, he and his family founded the Murfreesboro Half Marathon. Here, his efforts to champion an outlet for people to accomplish personal goals will be most closely felt within the community he cherished. Miles served on its Board of Directors and participated as a runner in each race. He could be seen proudly wearing his “#1 Pops” race bib, sharing a chocolate milk with his grandchildren after each event.

Selflessness and generosity are two of many traits that defined Miles. He was eternally optimistic. His childlike curiosity made many also believe in the hidden magic life offers when willing to look for it. His legacy will continue to touch lives through the Melinda and Miles Tate Scholarship, benefiting MTSU students who are or have been married and have a child.

Miles was a member of First United Methodist Church, and built a successful career in the Insurance Industry, most recently serving Midwestern Insurance Alliance as its TPA Oversight Manager. He enjoyed his office view overlooking the Murfreesboro square, always contemplating his next path to run.

Miles was preceded in death by his father, Edward Tate, and a brother Dwaine Tate.

He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Melinda Tate; son, Nicholas Tate and wife Lindsay; daughter, Natalie Gay; grandchildren; Andrew Jeffery Tate, Ruby Ann Tate, Tate Gay, Anna Gay, Charlotte Gay; mother, Nancy Smith Tate; sisters, Teresa Davis, Phyllis Hobbs, and Renee Glover.

Visitation will be 2:00 PM Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Woodfin Memorial Chapel in Murfreesboro, followed by a Celebration of Life service at 4:00 PM Saturday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. www.woodfinchapel.com

