Mr. Kaden Floyd of Smyrna, Tennessee passed away on Friday, April 1, 2022, he was 19 years old.

Kaden is survived by his mother – Ashley Floyd of Smyrna; uncles – Chris Floyd (Kayla) of Smyrna and Tyler Floyd of Smyrna; grandmother – Dawn Puckett of Smyrna; grandparents – Terry and Pam Floyd of Beechgrove, Johnathan (Paw-Paw) Beirnes of Smyrna; and sister – Mahalia Pollard of Readyville. He was proceeded in death by step-grandfather – Marshall Puckett.

Kaden had attended Stewarts Creek High School where he played on the football team; he also played football for Stewarts Creek Middle School and with the Smyrna Youth Football organization. He was a young man full of so many talents; to say he will be missed is an understatement. He had so many friends that he loved dearly. He was a quiet guy with a sense of humor that people loved. He’s watching over all his friends and family now.

Fly High Kaden

https://www.woodfinchapel.com

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/