Mr. Barry Floyd James passed away on Monday, April 4, 2022, he was 65 years old. He was the son of the late T.R. and Dorothy James.

He is survived by his sister, Bonnie Ward Johnisee and her husband Grant Johnisee; four-legged companion, Moses; aunts, Mamie Wrather and Navetta James; nieces, Robyn McIsaac and her husband Chris, Sherry Alexander; nephews, Andy Wilson and his wife Valerie, and Pete Wilson; great-nieces, Ella McIsaac, Libby Alexander, Haleigh Alexander, Christian Wilson, Savannah Wilson; great-nephew, Kamron McIsaac; great-great-nephews, Isaiah Alexander, and Aiden Walker; cousins, Woodrow, Donna, Carolyn, Robert Jr, Keith, Steve, Ronnie, Mike, Anita, Kaye, Pam, Tim, Patty, Mels, Sandra, Judy, Jan, Jeff, Joe, Zack, Keith, Patsy; and many other family and friends.

Barry graduated from Riverdale High School. He was employed at Kroger on Memorial and was a resident of independent living at Stones River Manor. His favorite pastimes were riding his motorcycle, listening to the Opry, 103.3, and his weather radio as well as attending the Nashville Fairground races.

Visitation with the family will be Saturday, April 9, 2022 at Woodfin Memorial Chapel from 8:30-10:00 AM. https://www.woodfinchapel.com Funeral service will begin at 10:00 AM with Mike Gann officiating. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, PAWS of Rutherford County, or Stones River Manor in Murfreesboro, TN.

