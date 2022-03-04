Garth Brooks will bring his Stadium Tour to Nissan Stadium on April 16, 2022.

Tickets go on sale today, Friday, March 4th at 10 am. There are three ways to purchase tickets: at ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks; on the Garth Brooks line at Ticketmaster, 1-877-654-2784; or through the Ticketmaster app on your mobile phone.

The “Friends in Low Places” country artist is known for his sing-a-long music and one of the best live performances you will ever see. Here are a few things you might not know about Garth.