OBITUARY: ‘Mickie’ Nancy Sylvia Haynes

Mrs. “Mickie” Nancy Sylvia Haynes of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, she was 84 years old.

She was born in Rutherford County, TN to the late Frank and Julia Jones Clifton.

Mrs. Haynes worked as a dental assistant until her retirement. She enjoyed collecting dolls and working with her flowers. Mrs. Haynes took care of her friends and anyone she could. She was a faithful member of the Church of Christ.

Mrs. Haynes is survived by her children, Tony Haynes and his wife Vicky of Murfreesboro and Tammy East and her husband Barrett of Oak Hill, VA; grandchildren, Meagan Reed and her husband Ricky, Kendall East, and Carter East; great-grandson, Easton Reed; sister-in-law, Judy Shipley; dear cousin, “Doodle” Andrew Allen Jones; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald Watson “Haney” Haynes.

Visitation with the family will be Monday, October 10, 2022 from 3:00 pm until 7:00 pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at 11:00 am at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens. Family will serve as pallbearers. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

