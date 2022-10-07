OBITUARY: Emma Jean Haslett

Emma Jean Haslett, age 92, was born on February 14, 1930, to the late Lee Greenberry and Allie Dosha Lowhorn in Estill Springs, Tennessee, and went to her heavenly home on September 30, 2022.

Jean grew up on a farm, where they grew sugar cane and produced molasses. Some of her favorite stories to tell centered around the mischief her and her siblings would get into and going to church in a wagon.

Throughout her life, she was most proud of her work at Tennessee Apparel and with the State of Tennessee where she served as a caregiver at an adult group home for individuals with disabilities. Numerable times, she opened her doors to people who were in need, providing a place to stay and a hot meal.

Above all, she enjoyed telling everyone about the love and grace of God and her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

In her later years, she continued to find joy in the little things, like ice cream, Snickers, and birdwatching.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her spouse (Sam B Haslett), son (Sammy Dewayne Haslett), six brothers (James, Clifton, William, Sherman, Daniel, and David Lowhorn), and five sisters (Anna Mae Lightfoot; Effie Fanning; Susie Turner; Mary Allene Letner; and Virginia Sparacino).

She is survived by her children (Vickie and Jim Janssen; Samuel Lee and Kathy Haslett), grandchildren (Jeremy and Rena Janssen; Allison and Viviano Escobedo; Samuel Evan Haslett), and great-grandchildren (Jena and Jaelynn Janssen).

The funeral will be at Centerpointe Apostolic Church in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 8, 2022, with family visitation beginning at 11:30 a.m. and public visitation at 12:00 p.m. A graveside service will be held at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens in Tullahoma, Tennessee, at 4:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to a local hospice facility in honor of the exceptional care Jean received from Tidewell Hospice in Punta Gorda, Florida.

An online guestbook for the Haslett family is available at www.woodfinchapel.com

Woodfin Memorial Chapel. (615) 893-5151.

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/