OBITUARY: Michael ‘Mike’ Eugene Givens

Michael “Mike” Eugene Givens, age 80, passed away Friday, August 23, 2024.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Winnel B. and Eunice Inez King Givens; son, Troy Givens; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Earl and Ravanell Driver; brother-in-law, Eddy Driver; and sister-in-law, Katrena Moore.

He is survived by his wife, Lesa Driver Givens; daughter, Angie Givens Wesson and her husband Bobby; grandsons, Blake Titshaw (Meagan) and Justin Wesson (Kendra); seven grandchildren; sisters, Linda Koon (Harmon) and Carolyn McKnight (Charles); brother in law, Mark Moore; sister in law, Judy Cook (Butch); and numerous nieces, nephews, and special friends.

Mike was a lifelong entrepreneur. He owned Ideal Barber Hairstyling as well as Ideal Storage until passing the business on to his grandson, Blake Titshaw and nephew, Eddy Driver II. Later in life he found joy in being on the water where he spent a lot of time fishing and talking to God. He was a well known business man and friend to all, but most of all he was a dedicated family man.

Visitation with the family will be Monday, August 26, 2024 from 4:00-8:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral service will be Tuesday, August 27, 2024 at 11:00 AM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

Memorial donations may be made to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. www.lls.org

