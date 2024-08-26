OBITUARY: Tony Bounheun Douangkesone

Tony Bounheun Douangkesone, a beloved son and brother, sadly left us on August 22, 2024 at approximately 9 pm.

He was born on July 10, 1982, in Little Rock, Arkansas. In 1992, Tony and his family moved to Nashville, TN where he attended Overton High School and graduated in the year 2000.

Tony was born with ROP which is retinopathy of prematurity, an eye disease that affects premature babies. Although Tony was totally blind in one eye, he still had some vision in the other eye up until the past 5 years.

Tony loved to stay busy, he didn’t let his physical disability hold him back. He enjoyed playing the guitar, drawing (when he still had some vision) and grilling out with family and friends. Up until recently, Tony was employed at Goodwill for several years.

Tony is survived by his loving mother Francis Bounlam Douangkesone, sister Kim Xayadeth and her husband Tone Xayadeth, brother Bob Douangkesone and his wife Christina Douangkesone, nephew James and his wife Keni, and nieces Belle, Madden and Katelyn.

A memorial service will be held in his honor at Woodfin Memorial Chapel on Monday, August 26, 2024 at 3:00 pm, followed by a burial on Tuesday, August 27, 2024 at 9 pm at Roselawn Cemetery in the Garden of Peace. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

