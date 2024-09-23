OBITUARY: Melvin L. Schilling

Mr. Melvin L. Schilling of Lascassas, TN passed away peacefully at his home Saturday, September 21, 2024 just shy of his 92nd birthday.

He was a native of Southern Indiana and a son of the late John and Elizabeth Paulin Schilling.

Mr. Schilling proudly served his country in the United States Air Force after high school. He was stationed in Korea, Japan, and Germany. Mr. Schilling also worked in maintenance for General Electric for 25 years.

Mr. Schilling was a devoted and loving husband, father, and grandfather affectionately known as “Pa.” He was a faithful servant of God. Mr. Schilling had a calming presence in the storms of life. He was always a gentleman. Mr. Schilling never met a baby he didn’t want to hold or a dog he didn’t want to pet. He lived independently in his apartment overlooking Bradley Creek for the last several years.

Mr. Schilling is survived by his daughter, Lisa Dill and her husband Danny; granddaughters, Autumn Nakkula and her husband Jeff and Katie Farmer and her husband Josh; great-grandchildren, Andrew, Isaac, Wyatt, Ella, Tucker, Lucy, Levi, and Milly; and a host of nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Doris Ann Schilling; siblings, Sylvan, Alfred, Cletus, Loretta, Verena, Lucille, Leona, Mary, Rosella and his twin sister, Mildred; and a great-granddaughter, Rosie Elizabeth.

For those who wish, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospitals at stjude.org/donate in memory of Mr. Schilling.

Graveside services will be held Wednesday, September 25, 2024 at 10:00 am at Evergreen Cemetery. Pastor Sam Epley officiating. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

The family would like to thank Shalom Hospice for their care and comfort of Mr. Schilling in his final days.

