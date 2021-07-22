OBIT CANDLE

Mary Anna Gatlin Turner, age 83, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, July 20, 2021. A native of Bethel, Tennessee, she was the daughter of the late Frank Browning Gatlin Sr. and Margaret Meadows Gatlin. She was also preceded in death by her stepmother, Juanita B. Gatlin; and her brothers, Frank Browning Gatlin Jr. and Earl Smith “Smitty” Gatlin.

Funeral services will be Saturday at 2:00 p.m. at Trinity Presbyterian Church in Murfreesboro. Pastor Brandon Eggar will officiate. A graveside service will be Saturday at 3:30 p.m. in Roselawn Memorial Gardens.

She is survived by her children, Anna Renee Louis of Pensacola, Florida, Robert “Bobby” Turner and his wife Amanda of Beechgrove, Thomas “Tommy” Turner and his wife Betsey of Murfreesboro; grandchildren, Guy, Arden, Chad, Cody, Jesse, Grant, Abigail, and Ryerson; nine great-grandchildren; and one great great-grandchild; along with much loving extended family.

She was a member of Trinity Presbyterian Church.

Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

Memorials in memory of Mrs. Turner can be made to a charity of your choice.

Visitation will be Friday from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Woodfin Memorial Chapel in Murfreesboro and Saturday from 12:00 noon to 2:00 p.m. at Trinity Presbyterian Church in Murfreesboro.


