Mr. Ned Claiborne Arbuckle, age 88, died Monday, July 19, 2021, in Murfreesboro. He is preceded in death by his parents, Ethel and Jasper Arbuckle; sisters Winona and Frances Arbuckle; and brothers Jasper Jr., William, Haskell, Forrest, Murry and Donald Arbuckle.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Ann Jeanette Arbuckle, who he adored; his beloved daughter, Allison Arbuckle Mazzara; and his treasured grandson, Michael Barrett.

Born in Tracy City, Tennessee, Mr. Arbuckle grew up in the hills of Monteagle Mountain, where he often camped with the Boy Scouts. After graduating high school, he entered the University of the South in Sewanee, Tennessee, on a football scholarship.

Mr. Arbuckle left college and enlisted in the U.S. Army. He later transferred to the U.S. Air Force, where he served his country during the Cuban Missile Crisis in the 1960s.

Once he left military service, he began a career in the aeronautical industry with Lockheed Martin in Huntsville, Alabama. He also sold real estate in Murfreesboro in the 1970s and later moved to Clearwater, Florida, where he gained a loved of sailing. Eventually he retired from working in the power industry and returned to the hills of Murfreesboro.

Mr. Arbuckle was proud of his military service and often shared stories from his experiences. He was proud of his hitchhiking skills and often crisscrossed the country to the West Coast.

As a Tennessee native, Mr. Arbuckle garnered a die-hard loyalty to the University of Tennessee Volunteers and rarely missed watching a football game. He loved flying model airplanes, listening to Jimmy Buffet and spending time with his best buddy, grandson Michael. You could often find the two sitting in chairs, facing the end of the Murfreesboro Municipal Airport and watching planes take off and land.

A registered organ donor, Mr. Arbuckle was known as kind and loyal. He was also funny and loved to joke with others with his witty sense of humor.

A celebration of life is set for 2-4 p.m. Saturday, July 24, at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 116 N. Academy St. in Murfreesboro, where he held membership for over 50 years. The Rev. Kristine Blaess will officiate a prayer service. A wine and cheese gathering will follow. In lieu of flowers, donations can be given to the St. Paul’s Priests’ Discretionary Fund, which serves those with financial needs. Leave condolences at woodfinchapel.com.