Please consider sharing the following BOLO: Detectives need assistance identifying and locating the unknown individual who has been swapping UPC codes on items to get them at a cheaper price at several Murfreesboro Walmart stores.

The man is accused of committing this fraudulent act at least three times. Walmart is in the process of filing additional reports.

If you have any information about who this individual is, please contact Detective Shan Harris at 629-201-5536 or email tips to [email protected].