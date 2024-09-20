OBITUARY: Marlene Sue Smith

Marlene Sue Smith, age 77 of Murfreesboro, TN went to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, September 18, 2024, while surrounded by her loving family.

Marlene was born March 28, 1947, in St. Louis, MO. to the late Herschel and Earlene Keithly Steelman.

She was a member of New Life Church in Manchester, TN.

Also preceded in death by her sister, Sandy Warren.

She is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, James Smith; daughters, Dana Lee Smith; Jenny (Jake) Brown; grandsons, Nathan (Leah) Brown; Andrew (Zoe) Brown; Michael Brown; granddaughter, Anna Brown; great-grandchildren, Ezra brown; Quincy Brown; sisters, Judy (Jr) Inman; Sherry (Kevin) White; Claudia Lackey; brother, Jerry (Gail) Steelman; and numerous extended family members.

Marlene loved the Lord; she was a very dedicated Christian. She was a devoted wife and mother who loved her family dearly, but most of all she loved and adored her grandbabies. Her family says that she was the best cook ever.

Visitation with the family will be held at Murfreesboro Funeral Home on Sunday, September 22, 2024, from 2 pm – 5 pm with a Celebration of Life service to follow at 5 pm in the chapel. Pastor David Siler will be officiating. https://murfreesborofuneralhome.com

