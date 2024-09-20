OBITUARY: Delma Bryant Armstrong

Delma Bryant Armstrong, age 83, of Murfreesboro, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, September 17, 2024 due to complications from pulmonary fibrosis.

Del was a native of Dekalb County and spent his childhood years in Statesville.

He married the love of his life, Jean, in 1958 and started a family in Donelson, TN. Del had a very successful career for thirty-seven years in Sales in the sewn products industry across various companies and cities throughout the southeast. He began his career with Singer Sewing Machine Company as a Service Representative, and then worked his way through various roles eventually progressing up to Vice President of Sales.

Upon retirement, Del and Jean moved to Murfreesboro, where he spent his leisure time playing golf, traveling and participating in various church activities. He was a faithful member of First Baptist Church in Murfreesboro, a lifetime member of the Blue Lodge, a 32° Scottish Rite Freemason and a member of The Al Menah Shrine Temple.

Del was preceded in death by his parents, Hansel Bryant Armstrong and Vella Vesta James Armstrong and a son, Mark Russell Armstrong, sisters, Mary Ruth Groom, Beulah Johnson, Juanita Owen.

Del was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He is survived by his loving wife of 66 years; sons, Steve (Christie), Scott (Dianne); grandchildren, Steven, Austin (Andrea), Cameron (Marisa), Mark (Constance), Olivia Goodwin (Ethan); bonus grandsons, Corey, Aaron, and Austin Casteel, great-grandchildren, Lizzie Sajak-Armstrong, Brody Casteel; twin sister, Velma Turner (Joe).

Visitation will be Monday, September 23rd, from 10:00 AM until 12 noon at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Masonic service Monday, September 23rd at 12 Noon. Funeral service to follow at Woodfin Memorial Chapel in Murfreesboro. Graveside service will be Monday, September 23rd at 3:00 PM at Wilson County Memorial Gardens in Lebanon. www.woodfinchapel.com

Serving as pallbearers will be grandsons Austin and Cameron Armstrong, Ethan Goodwin, and friends Jim Ritter, Ron McBride, Larry Miller and Ken Clinard.

The family requests that donations be given to St Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Shriner’s Children Hospital.

