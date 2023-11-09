OBITUARY: Margaret Eva Maria Clark

Margaret Eva Maria Clark, age 75, beloved mother, grandmother, and teacher, passed away on Saturday, November 4, 2023.

Margaret is survived by her three children, Norris Clark of Murfreesboro, Suzanne Tonne (Eddie) of Smyrna, and Carol Porterfield (Michael) of North Vancouver, Canada, and her three granddaughters, Gabriella and Hope Tonne and Genevieve Porterfield.

She has left our lives, but she will never leave our hearts.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Woodfin Funeral Chapels and an online guestbook is available for the Clark family at www.woodfinchapel.com.

