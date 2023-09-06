OBITUARY: Margaret Eileen Hogshead

Margaret Eileen Hogshead, age 87 of Nashville formerly of Murfreesboro passed away on Sunday, September 3, 2023.

She was born in Fosterville, TN and preceded in death by her parents, Newton Perry, Margaret Jarman Roth.

Eileen was a graduate of Central High School and attended Middle Tennessee State University. She was spunky, a tenacious businesswoman, and loved her family dearly.

Eileen is survived by her children, Leslie Marie(Scott) Ruder, Larry Thomas (Tamara)Hogshead; grandchildren, Jacob (Gina) Hogshead, Brittain Hogshead, Molly Hogshead, Laci Hogshead, great-grandchild; Iva; sister, Delee Perry; sister-in-law, Martha Rose Perry.

Graveside will be at 3:00 PM Saturday at Evergreen Cemetery. Mitchell Carter will officiate. www.woodfinchapel.com

