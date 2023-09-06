OBITUARY: Wesley W. Hennessee

Wesley W. Hennessee, age 66, passed away September 5, 2023 at Alive Hospice in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

He was born in McMinnville and has lived in Rutherford County for the past 34 years. Wesley worked at International Paper as an Industrial Electrical Maintenance man.

Wesley was preceded in death by his mother, Wilma Starkey Hennessee.

He is survived by his father, Morris Hennessee; wife, Margaret May Hennessee; sons, Jonathan David Hennessee, Steven Daniel Hennessee; daughter, Kimberly Michelle (Timothy) Jones; brother, Mark Anthony Hennessee; and grandchildren, Brantley and Brayden Jones.

Visitation will be from 12:00 PM until time of chapel service at 2:00 pm, Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home with Randall Gann officiating. Burial will follow in Coleman Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

