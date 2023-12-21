OBITUARY: Luella Ann McCollough

Luella Ann McCollough age 96 of Murfreesboro, passed away Saturday evening, Dec. 16, 2023 at Community Care of Rutherford County in Murfreesboro.

Born Sept. 8, 1927 in Butler, SD, she was the daughter of the late Wilbert Walter Petrich and Lila Annie Buchele Petrich and was preceded in death by her husband, Donald James McCollough in 2004 and twin sons, Dallas and Douglas McCollough.

She was a member of the Lascassas Baptist Church.

Luella is survived by her daughter, Delinda Winters of Murfreesboro; sons, Dennis (Cathy) McCollough of Ocala, FL and David (Margaret) McCollough of Houston, TX; grandchildren, Eric (Victoria) Good, D.J. McCollough, Michael and Regina Bono; great-grandchildren, Savannah Holderfield and Grayson Good; daughter-in-law, Lucy McCollough; nieces and nephews.

Family and friends will gather for graveside services at 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023 at Prosperity Cemetery with Dr. Kenneth Summey officiating. https://www.hunterfuneral.com

