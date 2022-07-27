Wednesday, July 27, 2022
Obituaries

OBITUARY: Linda Gayle Smotherman

By Jennifer Haley
Linda Gayle Smotherman, age 69, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away in the early morning of July 26, 2022.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward E. Smotherman and Wilma Ruth Warren Smotherman.

She is survived by her sisters, Pam (Darryl) Lewis and Susan (Jerry) Gammon; two nieces and two nephews, and eight grandnieces and nephews; and many cousins and friends.

If you knew and loved Linda, then you know she would want you to celebrate your life with your family and loved ones!

Special thanks to law enforcement, first responders, EMTs and nurses and doctors at Ascension St. Thomas for taking care of Linda.

https://www.woodfinchapel.com

 

