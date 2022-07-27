WEATHER: 7-27-28, 2022- Wash, Rinse, Repeat

Hazardous Weather Outlook Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 216 AM CDT Wed Jul 27 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-280730- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 216 AM CDT Wed Jul 27 2022 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible this afternoon. A few storms may become strong to severe, with damaging winds and small hail. Localized heavy downpours will be possible, which may lead to flash flooding in flood-prone areas. Heat Index Values will be in low 100s in many locations west of Cumberland Plateau Region during the afternoon hours. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Thursday through Tuesday. Scattered thunderstorms with localized flash flooding will be possible through the rest of the week. A few storms may be severe Thursday afternoon and evening. Localized damaging wind gusts will be the main concern.

Today

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 94. Heat index values as high as 102. South southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.