OBITUARY: Thelma Catherine Bryant

Mrs. Thelma Catherine Bryant, age 85, of Rockvale, TN passed away Monday, July 25, 2022 peacefully at her home with her family by her side.

She was born on March 31, 1937 in Bedford County, TN to the late Luther and Ottley Smotherman in her grandparents’ home.

Mrs. Bryant was a homemaker who loved her family and always had a garden and yard. She loved to read and study her Bible and memorize verses. Mrs. Bryant loved her cats, dogs, and every stray that showed up. She was a member of Crescent Church of Christ for 52 years. Mrs. Bryant and her husband had a beautiful farm in the Newtown Community of Rockvale since the early 1970s with the most thoughtful neighbors, friends, and family nearby.

Mrs. Bryant is survived by her son, Michael Bryant and his wife Phyllis of Rockvale; grandchildren, Justin Bryant and his wife Christin of Eagleville, TN and Amy Storey and her husband Thomas of Rockvale; great-grandchildren, Calee, Ames, Cohen, Griffin, and Claire; siblings, Fred Smotherman and Nancy Davis; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, C.J. Bryant; brother, James Smotherman; and sisters, Bertha Smotherman and Betty Bowling.

The family would like to thank Caris Hospice for their compassionate care of Mrs. Bryant.

Visitation with the family will be Tuesday, July 26, 2022 from 3:00 pm until 7:00 pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at 11:00 am at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

For those who wish, memorials may be made to Crescent Church of Christ Building Fund, Scholarship Fund, or the animal shelter of your choice.

