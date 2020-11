Leonard Wayne Porter, age 72 of Murfreesboro. He was native of Madison and was preceded in death by his parents, James Walter Porter, Sr. and Virginia Olean Montgomery Porter; sisters, Betty Blackmore, Patricia Baucom; brother, Gary Porter, Jerry Porter.

He is survived by his son, Jeremy Porter; sister, Dorthy Fowler, Barbara Baucom, Linda Reed, and other family and friends.

A memorial gathering will be 4:00PM to 7:00PM Saturday at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna www.woodfinchapel.com