As the holidays approach, Nashville International Airport® anticipates heavier passenger volumes on Nov. 24-25 and Nov. 29-30. BNA®, as the airport is also known, offers the following travel tips to help make Thanksgiving week travel easier:

BEFORE YOU GO:

Don’t forget your face covering—but if you do, BNA offers free masks at security checkpoints and airline ticket counters.

Pack smart. Familiarize yourself with packing do’s and don’ts at https://www.tsa.gov/travel/travel-tips.

Arrive early. Leave yourself plenty of time to park and get to your gate—there are a few recent changes to the terminal that you might not be familiar with.

Know your parking options. Visit https://flynashville.com/park-at-bna for available parking options and rates. Heavier passenger volume means more people are parking, and the lots and garages will be busy. Remember to build in extra time for this.

Check flight status on your airline’s website or at https://flynashville.com/flights.

WHEN YOU ARRIVE:

The airport has split into two terminals (North and South). Know your airline and follow signs to the terminal that matches.

Additional changes include:

There are now two security checkpoints: North Security (A and B gates) and South Security (C and D gates), located at the far north and south ends of the Departures level. The central checkpoint has closed.

Many airline ticket counters have moved to the north and south ends of the Ticketing Lobby. View locations here: https://map.flynashville.com.

The terminal entrance/exit on Level 1 (ground floor) has moved to the sides of the building. The old entrance at the center of the building has closed.

Escalators and elevators are located just inside the Level 1 entrance. Have a lot of bags? Take the elevator to Level 3!

Go to the correct security checkpoint. It is vital to go to the correct checkpoint:

North Security for A and B gates, and South Security for C and D gates. For more: https://bnavisionnashville.com/construction/

Know your airline and which terminal it uses. Please note: There is no passage between the North and South terminals past the security checkpoints.

North Terminal (A and B gates): Air Canada, Boutique Air, British Airways, Cape Air, Charters, Contour, Delta, Frontier, Jet Blue, Spirit, Sun Country, United, Viva Aerobus, West Jet

South Terminal (C and D gates): Alaska, Allegiant, American, Southwest

Check your boarding pass to see if you’ve been selected for TSA Pre✓™ for that particular flight. (Must have prior TSA Pre✓™ enrollment for eligibility.)

Mobile boarding passes are accepted. Passengers can use their smartphones and mobile devices to show their boarding passes and for check-in. For more information, contact your airline carrier.

What’s open? Find an updated listing of available dining, retail and service amenities here: https://flynashville.com/press-releases/covid-19-updates

Have a question? Lose something? Call BNA’s Information Center at 615-275-2098.

COVID-19 SAFETY MEASURES:

Wear a mask and practice social distancing. Masks are required at BNA and are available free of charge, and hand sanitizer stations are located throughout the terminal.

The safety and well-being of passengers, employees and business partners is BNA’s highest priority. The airport continues to implement a robust plan to keep the airport a clean and safe environment for everyone. For details, visit https://flynashville.com/press-releases/covid-19-updates.

PARKING AT BNA:

BNA offers several parking options for travelers, including self-park and valet. View a map of all BNA parking locations here: https://flynashville.com/park-at-bna

Economy Lot C: $10/day (take shuttle to/from Terminal)

Terminal Lot A: $10/day (park and walk only; no shuttle service for this lot)

Terminal Garages 1 & 2: $13/day (short walk to/from Terminal)

Valet (at Terminal, Level 1): $16/day

Parking tips:

Check real-time parking status. Digital signs on airport roadways provide real-time parking space availability to help travelers find parking quickly and easily. Parking status is also available online: https://flynashville.com/park-at-bna

Safety measures for Economy Lot C shuttle: The number of passengers will be limited to allow for social distancing. Parking shuttles are cleaned multiple times a day. Masks are required while onboard. Some seats will be unavailable in the interest of social distancing, but family units will be able to sit together. For safety reasons, drivers will be unable to assist passengers with baggage.

BNA Valet is now located on the ground level of Terminal Garage 1 (directly across from the terminal). Attendants take several safety precautions, such as wearing masks and gloves and placing plastic wraps on steering wheels and gear shifts. Additionally, Valet features a dedicated family lane (closest to the terminal, so families don’t have to cross pick-up/drop-off lanes).

Electric vehicle charging stations are available at Terminal Garage 1 (Levels P2, P3 and P4) and Terminal Garage 2 (Levels P2 and P3).

Two FREE cell phone/waiting areas are available for drivers who are meeting passengers, complete with real-time flight information displays.

The waiting lot closest to the Terminal is accessible from Donelson Pike. From I-40, take the exit for Donelson Pike (Exit 216B on I-40E, and Exit 216 on I-40W). Head south on Donelson Pike. Follow the “Int’l Airport” sign (mile marker 9) and merge onto Terminal Drive. Follow “Cell Waiting” signs to the waiting area.

The other waiting lot is located just past the I-40 East entrance to BNA. Take Exit 216A and follow “Cell Phone Waiting Area” sign.

Parking questions? Contact ABM at (615) 275-1045.

Airport Parking Lot Shuttle questions? Contact ABM at (615) 360-0010.

HOLIDAY HAPPENINGS:

A surprise guest from the Peanuts gang will greet passengers the day before Thanksgiving, courtesy of Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center! See who it is on Wednesday, Nov. 25, from 2 to 4 p.m. near Green Beans Coffee (Concourses C and D exit, pre-security). Note: Photos are welcome, but social distancing is important for everyone’s safety.

Enjoy live music on the following dates:

Tuesday, Nov. 24:

12 to 2 p.m.: Erik Blue (R&B), meeter/greeter area stage near Green Beans Coffee (pre-security)

Wednesday, Nov. 25:

11 a.m. to 1 p.m.: San Rafael Trio (Latin), Concourse C Food Court Stage (secure side)

11 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Rob Harris (oldies), Concourse D (secure side, near Gate D3)

11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.: Sonja Hopkins (jazz), meeter/greeter area stage near Green Beans Coffee (pre-security)

2 to 4 p.m.: Creative Soul Academy (R&B), Concourse C Food Court Stage (secure side)

2 to 4 p.m.: Joe West (country), Concourse D (secure side, near Gate D3)

2:30 to 4:30 p.m.: Michael Fair Trio (jazz), meeter/greeter area stage near Green Beans Coffee (pre-security)