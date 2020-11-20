William Harold Williams, age 89 of Murfreesboro, TN passed away on November 18, 2020. He was born in Rockvale, TN to the late Thomas Henry Williams and Mary Etta Burns Williams. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brothers, Edwin Williams and Thurman Williams, and a sister, Mildred Bell.

Mr. Williams is survived by his wife of 65 years, Barbara Burns Williams; sons, Steve Williams and wife Brenda and Kevin Williams and wife Lori, both of Murfreesboro; grandchildren, Tyler Williams and his wife Jen, Austin Williams, Allison Wadham and her husband Paul, and Bethany Lightfoot and her husband Mitch; and great-grandchildren, Liam Williams, Emmett Williams, and Claire Wadham.

Visitation with the family will be Saturday, November 21, 2020 from 9:30 AM to 11:00 AM with funeral service beginning at 11:00 AM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Rev. Tyler Williams will officiate. Burial will follow at Burns Cemetery in Rockvale, TN.

Mr. Williams was a member of Rockvale Church of God, a US Air Force veteran, and retired from G.E. in Murfreesboro.

An online guestbook for the Williams family is available at www.woodfinchapel.com.

