Mary Helen Fullhart, age 77 of Smyrna died Thursday November 19, 2020. She was born in Sewanee, TN.

Mrs. Fullhart was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest Pack and Beulah Mae Gilliam Pack; son; Phillip Fullhart, granddaughter, Natashia Joe Palmer; son -in-law, Carl Watson; siblings, James Pack, Anthony Pack, Steve Pack, and Carol Blackburn.

She was a member of Christ Life Community Church, Old Town Hill Southern Baptist Church in Muncie, IN. Mrs. Fullhart was an Trustee International Missions Board, she was past President of Womens Missionary Union. Mrs. Fullhart was lived a very Christian Life.

She is surivived by her husband of 54 years Phillip Fullhart; daughters; Debbie Watson and Husband Danny of Smyrna, Rhonda Watson of Smyrna, Katrinka Stiner and husband Dustin of Arkansas; grandchildren; Justin Watson of La Vergne, Jason Watson of Christiana, Heather Shepard of Smyrna, Bobby Watson and wife Lizzie of La Vergne, Glenn Meadows of Paris, TN., Roberta Lynn of Arizona, Jeremiah Gallaher, Amanda Fullhart, Sabrina Darden, Joshua Fullhart, Lucas Fullhart, Faith Fullhart; Great-grandchildren; Kaylee, Evan, Zoey, Hyed, Xavier, Kara, Jada, Maya, Elijah, Talia, Marianna, Joycelyn, Gabriel, Summer, Scartlett, Abbygrace, Nathan, Lucas, Zack, Noelle, Adlyn; Great-great grandchildren; Wyatt.; sisters, Lucy Morgan and husband Don of McMinnville, Pam Hodges and husband Glenn of McMinnville; brother; Jeff Pack of Michigan; son-in-law, Kanin Palmer.

Visitation 4:00PM to 6:00PM Tuesday at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Memorial Service will be 6:00PM Tuesday at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Scott Hord will officiate. Private graveside service will be Mt. Tabor Cemetery in Muncie IN at a later date. www.woodfinchapel.com